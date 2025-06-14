US shoots down Iranian missiles over Israel

Israeli and American officials confirmed to the media that the US was helping the IDF repel missile strikes carried out by Iran in response to an Israeli attack on military facilities.

The US has joined the conflict in the Middle East

Journalists point out that Iran launched a massive attack on Israel 18 hours after the IDF struck its nuclear facilities and missile bases.

As is known, this led to the elimination of a significant number of senior military leaders and nuclear scientists.

Anonymous media sources claim that it was the United States that helped Israel intercept Iranian ballistic missiles.

In particular, the American official noted that US air defense systems were deployed to protect US citizens and assets in Israel.

What is important to understand is that initially, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed that Israel's strikes on Iranian targets were "unilateral" and that the United States was in no way involved in them.

Despite this, US President Donald Trump later admitted that he knew about Israel's intentions, agreed to them, and also began publicly blackmailing Iran.

By the way, French leader Emmanuel Macron recently stated that his country would participate in the defense of Israel in the event of an attack by Iran.