Zelensky and Trump will not meet at the NATO summit — the reason is known
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky and Trump will not meet at the NATO summit — the reason is known

Trump may provoke conflicts at NATO summit
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

According to The Telegraph, the organizers of the NATO summit in The Hague decided to carefully plan the protocol because they are very afraid of US President Donald Trump's quarrels with other politicians, in particular with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • The NATO summit, set to take place in The Hague in 2025, will be the first under the chairmanship of the new Secretary General, Mark Rutte, emphasizing the importance of the carefully crafted protocol.
  • The decision to limit interaction between the US and Ukrainian presidents reflects the organizers' concerns about escalating tensions and the risk of conflict during the summit.

Trump may provoke conflicts at NATO summit

As the media reported, the organizers of the event will do everything possible to minimize interaction between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

They believe that as of today, the risk of a public altercation has become too high.

In addition, it is noted that no meetings of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which coordinates Western military assistance to Kyiv, or the "coalition of the willing" — the Anglo-French initiative to monitor the ceasefire — are scheduled.

As previously mentioned, the NATO summit will take place on June 24–25, 2025, in The Hague.

What is important to understand is that this will be the first NATO summit in the Netherlands and at the same time the first under the chairmanship of the new Secretary General, Mark Rutte.

The Alliance leadership intends to present Donald Trump with a one-page communiqué.

It will talk about recognizing Russia as a "threat" and providing general support to Ukraine, but without mentioning the "irreversible path to membership" in NATO.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will the US withdraw from NATO? Trump gave a clear answer
Merz spoke about negotiations with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel's attack on Iran — Trump's first reaction has appeared
Trump publicly supported Israel
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"New attacks will be even more brutal." Trump issues ultimatum to Iran
Trump warns Iran that it will only get worse

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?