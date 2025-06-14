Zelensky and Trump will not meet at the NATO summit — the reason is known

According to The Telegraph, the organizers of the NATO summit in The Hague decided to carefully plan the protocol because they are very afraid of US President Donald Trump's quarrels with other politicians, in particular with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump may provoke conflicts at NATO summit

As the media reported, the organizers of the event will do everything possible to minimize interaction between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine.

They believe that as of today, the risk of a public altercation has become too high.

In addition, it is noted that no meetings of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine, which coordinates Western military assistance to Kyiv, or the "coalition of the willing" — the Anglo-French initiative to monitor the ceasefire — are scheduled.

As previously mentioned, the NATO summit will take place on June 24–25, 2025, in The Hague.

What is important to understand is that this will be the first NATO summit in the Netherlands and at the same time the first under the chairmanship of the new Secretary General, Mark Rutte.

The Alliance leadership intends to present Donald Trump with a one-page communiqué.

It will talk about recognizing Russia as a "threat" and providing general support to Ukraine, but without mentioning the "irreversible path to membership" in NATO.