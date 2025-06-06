Will the US withdraw from NATO? Trump gave a clear answer
Source:  Politico

US President Donald Trump has made it clear to his German counterpart Friedrich Merz that he has no intention of withdrawing the United States from NATO, despite all previous threats to this effect.

  • Merz stressed the need for the EU to step up and fulfill its obligations in light of these crucial discussions between Berlin and Washington.
  • The confirmation of the US commitment to NATO provides stability and reassurance amidst uncertainties surrounding transatlantic relations.

According to journalists, the Chancellor made an important statement the day after his visit to Washington, where he met with Trump at the White House.

"I have no doubt that the American government is committed to NATO," Merz said during a question-and-answer session at an event of the Association of Family Entrepreneurs in Berlin.

In addition, recalling a private conversation with the US president, the German leader added:

The question was: does he (Trump) intend to leave NATO — I'm paraphrasing — and the answer was a resounding "No." There were no further comments, not even during lunch afterwards.

According to Merz, this will be a very important conversation behind closed doors.

Their focus was on three major topics that are currently of greatest concern to Berlin and Washington.

This is the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, trade policy and the future of NATO, Merz stressed, reiterating that the EU must now do more to fulfill its obligations.

