Will the US withdraw from NATO? Trump gave a clear answer

US President Donald Trump has made it clear to his German counterpart Friedrich Merz that he has no intention of withdrawing the United States from NATO, despite all previous threats to this effect.
Points of attention
- Merz stressed the need for the EU to step up and fulfill its obligations in light of these crucial discussions between Berlin and Washington.
- The confirmation of the US commitment to NATO provides stability and reassurance amidst uncertainties surrounding transatlantic relations.
Merz spoke about negotiations with Trump
According to journalists, the Chancellor made an important statement the day after his visit to Washington, where he met with Trump at the White House.
In addition, recalling a private conversation with the US president, the German leader added:
According to Merz, this will be a very important conversation behind closed doors.
Their focus was on three major topics that are currently of greatest concern to Berlin and Washington.
