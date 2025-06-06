Will the US withdraw from NATO? Trump gave a clear answer

US President Donald Trump has made it clear to his German counterpart Friedrich Merz that he has no intention of withdrawing the United States from NATO, despite all previous threats to this effect.

Merz spoke about negotiations with Trump

According to journalists, the Chancellor made an important statement the day after his visit to Washington, where he met with Trump at the White House.

"I have no doubt that the American government is committed to NATO," Merz said during a question-and-answer session at an event of the Association of Family Entrepreneurs in Berlin. Share

In addition, recalling a private conversation with the US president, the German leader added:

The question was: does he (Trump) intend to leave NATO — I'm paraphrasing — and the answer was a resounding "No." There were no further comments, not even during lunch afterwards. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

According to Merz, this will be a very important conversation behind closed doors.

Their focus was on three major topics that are currently of greatest concern to Berlin and Washington.