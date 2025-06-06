Trump and Musk's Quarrel. What's the Current Situation in the White House?

As journalists have learned, the White House administration is currently actively seeking ways to reconcile US leader Donald Trump with a former member of his team and billionaire Elon Musk.
Points of attention
- Elon Musk accused Trump of being involved in the Epstein files, sparking further tension between the two influential figures.
- The ongoing saga raises questions about the possibility of reconciliation and the impact of personal conflicts on high-profile relationships in politics and business.
Is reconciliation between Trump and Musk possible?
According to media reports, White House aides were doing everything possible to force Trump to restrain his public criticism of Elon Musk.
Moreover, they have already arranged a phone conversation with the billionaire on June 6 to negotiate a reconciliation.
The US president himself assures that "everything is fine" when asked about the quarrel with Musk.
What is important to understand is that the conflict erupted after the American leader stated that he would have won the presidential election without Musk's help.
Trump also added that he was "disappointed" in Musk after he criticized his "Big Beautiful Bill" on spending and taxes.
After that, Elon Musk said that Trump's name is in the "Epstein files."
As mentioned earlier, Jeffrey Epstein was accused of pedophilia and prostitution.
