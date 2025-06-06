Trump and Musk's Quarrel. What's the Current Situation in the White House?

As journalists have learned, the White House administration is currently actively seeking ways to reconcile US leader Donald Trump with a former member of his team and billionaire Elon Musk.

Is reconciliation between Trump and Musk possible?

According to media reports, White House aides were doing everything possible to force Trump to restrain his public criticism of Elon Musk.

Moreover, they have already arranged a phone conversation with the billionaire on June 6 to negotiate a reconciliation.

The US president himself assures that "everything is fine" when asked about the quarrel with Musk.

Everything is going very well, it couldn't be better. Donald Trump President of the United States

What is important to understand is that the conflict erupted after the American leader stated that he would have won the presidential election without Musk's help.

Trump also added that he was "disappointed" in Musk after he criticized his "Big Beautiful Bill" on spending and taxes.

After that, Elon Musk said that Trump's name is in the "Epstein files."

As mentioned earlier, Jeffrey Epstein was accused of pedophilia and prostitution.