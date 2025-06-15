Trump announces peace deal between Israel and Iran
Trump announces peace deal between Israel and Iran

Donald Trump
Читати українською

On June 15, US leader Donald Trump announced on his social network Truth Social that official Tehran and Tel Aviv would sign a peace agreement with his assistance.

Points of attention

  • Trump asserts his determination to bring greatness back to the Middle East through diplomatic efforts and mediation between conflicting nations.
  • The peace deal signals a potentially transformative shift in Middle East relations, drawing parallels to previous successful interventions by Trump in conflicts like Kosovo and Serbia, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

The White House chief of staff believes that Iran and Israel "must make a deal," and he can achieve this in the same way as in the case of India and Pakistan — through trade.

In addition, Trump mentioned other conflicts that, according to him, he managed to stop: between Kosovo and Serbia, as well as between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Likewise, we will soon have peace between Israel and Iran! There are many phone calls and meetings happening now. I do a lot but I never get any recognition for it, but it doesn't matter, people understand.

Photo: screenshot

It is worth noting that the American leader concluded his post with a call to "return greatness to the Middle East."

As mentioned earlier, on June 13, Israel struck Iranian facilities with the aim of destroying its nuclear program, explaining this by the desire to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In response to this attack, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel.

