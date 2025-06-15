Trump announces peace deal between Israel and Iran

On June 15, US leader Donald Trump announced on his social network Truth Social that official Tehran and Tel Aviv would sign a peace agreement with his assistance.

Trump made a new promising statement

The White House chief of staff believes that Iran and Israel "must make a deal," and he can achieve this in the same way as in the case of India and Pakistan — through trade.

In addition, Trump mentioned other conflicts that, according to him, he managed to stop: between Kosovo and Serbia, as well as between Egypt and Ethiopia.

Likewise, we will soon have peace between Israel and Iran! There are many phone calls and meetings happening now. I do a lot but I never get any recognition for it, but it doesn't matter, people understand. Donald Trump President of the United States

It is worth noting that the American leader concluded his post with a call to "return greatness to the Middle East."

As mentioned earlier, on June 13, Israel struck Iranian facilities with the aim of destroying its nuclear program, explaining this by the desire to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In response to this attack, Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel.