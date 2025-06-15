Iran has made a demand to the US to resume "nuclear talks"

According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in order to resume negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program, US President Donald Trump's team must publicly condemn Israel's strikes on Iranian facilities.
Points of attention
- The scheduled nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman were canceled, with Iran stating further negotiations with the US as 'pointless.'
- The demands from Iran reveal the complexities and tensions in the diplomatic relations between the involved parties, impacting the future of nuclear negotiations.
Iran announced its condition to the States
Abbas Araghchi publicly accused official Tel Aviv of wanting to disrupt the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US regarding the nuclear program.
Tehran continues to claim that they could facilitate the signing of an agreement between the countries.
Despite this, the Iranian authorities believe that the Israeli attack "would never have happened without the green light and support of the US."
That's why, she says, she doesn't believe the White House's statements about its lack of involvement in the shelling.
What is important to understand is that a new round of "nuclear talks" between Tehran and Washington, which was supposed to take place in Oman, was canceled the day before.
According to White House officials, US President's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was until recently ready to meet with Iranian representatives to continue negotiations on Tehran's nuclear program.
However, Iran has categorically stated that further nuclear talks with the US are "pointless."
