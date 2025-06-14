Iran threatens to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz — what will it lead to
Iran threatens to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz — what will it lead to

Strait of Hormuz
Source:  online.ua

On June 14, a senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Esmail Kowsari, said that Iranian authorities were considering closing the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Points of attention

  • Iran's threat to block the Strait of Hormuz could lead to serious disruptions in global oil supplies and have significant implications for energy security worldwide.
  • The shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz is crucial for global economic processes, making any potential closure a matter of concern for the international community.
  • The escalation of tensions between Iran and Israel, particularly with Israeli airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, has led to increased threats from Iran to close the strait as part of its response.

Iran may close the Strait of Hormuz to shipping

These actions are Iran's response to Israeli airstrikes on Tehran's nuclear facilities.

Kowsari noted that the Iranian leadership is considering a number of options for responding to the current military situation, and closing the strait is one of them.

We have many options for responding to the enemy, and military measures are only part of our measures.

According to him, Iran will make "the best and most decisive decision."

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Oman and Iran, is a critically important shipping route through which a significant portion of the world's oil supplies pass.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran and carried out preemptive strikes on its nuclear and military facilities.

After the attack, US President Donald Trump called on Tehran to make a deal "before it's too late," and called Israel's strikes very successful.

Later, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced a radiation leak inside the nuclear facility in the city of Natanz. However, no contamination was detected outside.

