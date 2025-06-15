50 Israeli fighter jets attacked the Iranian capital

On the night of June 15, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out powerful and devastating attacks on the infrastructure and facilities of the Iranian nuclear project. It is stated that the new operation was carried out under the direction of the Intelligence Directorate.
Points of attention
- The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) intensified its operation after eight months of secret preparations against Iran's nuclear and military facilities.
- The IDF continues to target the Iranian nuclear threat, striking at the heart of their infrastructure to prevent the production of weapons components.
Israel's attack on Iran continues
According to the IDF, their fighter jets carried out air strikes on 80 targets.
The new strikes this time targeted the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the headquarters of the nuclear project (SPND), as well as additional facilities where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive.
According to the latest data, within the framework of the new operation, strikes were carried out on more than 170 targets and more than 720 elements of military infrastructure in less than three days.
It is also worth recalling that Israel's operation against Iran's nuclear and military facilities took place after eight months of intensive secret preparations.
