Iran is scaring the world with a big war
Source:  Sky News

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei began threatening that any US intervention in the Middle East conflict would be a pretext "for starting a full-scale war in the region."

  • Journalists question the control the US has over Israel's actions amidst the growing hostilities.
  • The escalating rhetoric and activities in the region point towards the serious risk of a full-scale war unfolding.

A new loud statement from official Tehran came amid reports that US leader Donald Trump is considering the possibility of supporting Israel and striking Iranian nuclear facilities.

Any US intervention will be a reason for unleashing a full-scale war in the region, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Journalists also asked the speaker whether he believed the United States could control its ally Israel, to which Baghaei replied: "Not really."

As previously mentioned, on June 17, Donald Trump unexpectedly lashed out with threats against Iran and its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding "unconditional surrender" from the country.

He is an easy target, but he is safe there — we are not going to eliminate (kill!) him, at least not yet. But we do not want the missiles to hit civilians or American soldiers... Our patience is running out.

Journalists drew attention to the strange activity of US aircraft amid the conflict in the Middle East.

