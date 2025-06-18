Iran is scaring the world with a big war

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei began threatening that any US intervention in the Middle East conflict would be a pretext "for starting a full-scale war in the region."
- Journalists question the control the US has over Israel's actions amidst the growing hostilities.
- The escalating rhetoric and activities in the region point towards the serious risk of a full-scale war unfolding.
Iran has begun to intimidate the world again
A new loud statement from official Tehran came amid reports that US leader Donald Trump is considering the possibility of supporting Israel and striking Iranian nuclear facilities.
Journalists also asked the speaker whether he believed the United States could control its ally Israel, to which Baghaei replied: "Not really."
As previously mentioned, on June 17, Donald Trump unexpectedly lashed out with threats against Iran and its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding "unconditional surrender" from the country.
Journalists drew attention to the strange activity of US aircraft amid the conflict in the Middle East.
