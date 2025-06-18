Why Putin Didn't Stand Up for Iran — Insider Data
Why Putin Didn't Stand Up for Iran — Insider Data

Source:  The New York Times

The New York Times has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is rapidly losing influence in the Middle East. The fact that he has not stood up for Iran only deepens this problem for the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • The historical military cooperation between Russia and Iran, including the strategic partnership agreement, contrasts with Putin's current stance on providing assistance to Iran.
  • Putin's strategy may also involve leveraging potential oil price spikes following conflict escalation in the region, suggesting a calculated approach to the situation.

Journalists point out that it was Iran that helped Russia with Shahed kamikaze drones in the first year of its invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, he contributed to the construction of a crucial plant for the production of these drones in the Russian Federation.

We also cannot ignore the fact that in 2025, military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran was strengthened by a strategic partnership agreement.

Only 5 months after the signing of this agreement, the Iranian government is facing a serious threat to its rule from Israel. And Russia, apart from phone calls and condemnatory statements, is nowhere to be seen.

According to insiders, part of Putin's reluctance to provide critical assistance to Iran is due to the fact that Russian military forces are tied up in Ukraine.

In addition, the Kremlin is truly afraid of a clash with the US and Israel if it helps the Iranians.

Putin not only wants to improve relations with US President Donald Trump, but he also does not want Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Russia will also benefit from the jump in oil prices after the attack begins.

What is known about the situation in Iran?
Iran announced its condition to the States

