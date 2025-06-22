Why Kellogg went to Lukashenko — insider information
Category
Politics
Publication date

Why Kellogg went to Lukashenko — insider information

What is Kellogg's goal?
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

As The New York Times has learned, US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg met with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, counting on his help in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Kellogg's objective appears to be centered on enlisting Lukashenko's support in brokering a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, rather than solely aiming to distance Belarus from Moscow.
  • This development highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region and sheds light on the intricate diplomatic strategies employed by the US amid the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe.

What is Kellogg's goal?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that it was on June 21 that the first meeting between a high-ranking White House official and the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus in over five years took place.

It is entirely possible that these unexpected talks indicate a sharp change in the US approach towards Belarus.

The meeting between Kellogg and Lukashenko lasted 6 hours, and their focus was on American and European sanctions against Belarus, the Russian Federation's wars against Ukraine and in the Middle East, as well as Minsk's relations with Moscow and Beijing.

According to journalists, it is quite possible that the unobvious purpose of Trump's special envoy's visit was Washington's attempt to weaken the strong alliance between Belarus and Russia.

There were such attempts before — during Trump's first term — but they ended in failure.

Kellogg's goals are less ambitious, focused not so much on separating Belarus from Moscow as on securing Lukashenko's assistance in a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, the publication writes.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin wants war." Kellogg's daughter publicly addressed her father from Kyiv
Megan Mobbs published a public letter to Kellogg
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kellogg arrived for talks with Lukashenko — what is known
What is known about the meeting between Kellogg and Lukashenko?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Lukashenko released 14 political prisoners amid Kellogg's visit — including Serhiy Tikhanovsky
political prisoners

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?