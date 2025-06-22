As The New York Times has learned, US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg met with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, counting on his help in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

What is Kellogg's goal?

Journalists draw attention to the fact that it was on June 21 that the first meeting between a high-ranking White House official and the illegitimate president of the Republic of Belarus in over five years took place.

It is entirely possible that these unexpected talks indicate a sharp change in the US approach towards Belarus.

The meeting between Kellogg and Lukashenko lasted 6 hours, and their focus was on American and European sanctions against Belarus, the Russian Federation's wars against Ukraine and in the Middle East, as well as Minsk's relations with Moscow and Beijing.

According to journalists, it is quite possible that the unobvious purpose of Trump's special envoy's visit was Washington's attempt to weaken the strong alliance between Belarus and Russia.

There were such attempts before — during Trump's first term — but they ended in failure.