On June 21, US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg began talks with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. The meeting was previously reported by foreign media outlets, which learned of Kellogg's plans from their insiders.
Points of attention
- The meeting between Kellogg and Lukashenko shed light on the cordiality of their initial interactions, with Lukashenko greeting Kellogg in a seemingly warm manner.
- Previous high-level visits from the US to Belarus, such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit during Donald Trump's first term, underscore the evolving diplomatic dynamics between the two nations.
What is known about the meeting between Kellogg and Lukashenko?
Journalists drew attention to the fact that the illegitimate head of Belarus greeted Kellogg with the words "What kind of people, hello, dear."
According to local media, the focus of Kellogg and Lukashenko's attention is "international issues and the general situation in the world, regional issues, and Belarusian-American relations."
In addition, Putin's aide noted that Keith Kellogg made a lot of noise in the world with his arrival.
What is important to understand is that Kellogg himself became the highest-ranking US official to visit Belarus in recent years.
Five years ago, during Donald Trump's first term, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Minsk, which was the highest-level visit from the US to this country in the last 20 years.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-