On June 21, US presidential envoy Keith Kellogg began talks with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk. The meeting was previously reported by foreign media outlets, which learned of Kellogg's plans from their insiders.

What is known about the meeting between Kellogg and Lukashenko?

Journalists drew attention to the fact that the illegitimate head of Belarus greeted Kellogg with the words "What kind of people, hello, dear."

According to local media, the focus of Kellogg and Lukashenko's attention is "international issues and the general situation in the world, regional issues, and Belarusian-American relations."

I am very glad, Mr. General, to meet with you. I really hope that our conversation will be very sincere, open. Otherwise, why meet? If we play tricks and trick each other, we will not achieve any results... Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian dictator

In addition, Putin's aide noted that Keith Kellogg made a lot of noise in the world with his arrival.

What is important to understand is that Kellogg himself became the highest-ranking US official to visit Belarus in recent years.

Five years ago, during Donald Trump's first term, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Minsk, which was the highest-level visit from the US to this country in the last 20 years.