Lukashenko publicly revealed Putin's plans for Belarus

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has begun claiming that he and the illegitimate Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin intend to make “the process of Belarusian-Russian integration irreversible.” However, he added that this will not happen quickly.

Lukashenko predicts the absorption of Belarus by Russia

The Belarusian dictator made a statement on this matter on March 14 in the Russian Federation Council.

"Our historic mission is to make the process of Belarusian-Russian integration irreversible. We will go through this path with dignity," Alexander Lukashenko cynically stated.

According to the latter, the absorption of Belarus by Russia will not happen "in the near future."

When will Russia become part of Belarus, or vice versa, will Belarus become part of Russia? This is unlikely to happen in the near future. And if we continue to break into open doors in this regard, we will destroy everything we have done. We must proceed calmly, step by step, — added the Belarusian dictator.

He also added that Russia and Belarus could supposedly come to a single parliament "if they are ready."