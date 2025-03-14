Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has begun claiming that he and the illegitimate Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin intend to make “the process of Belarusian-Russian integration irreversible.” However, he added that this will not happen quickly.
Points of attention
- The statement raises questions about the potential implications of closer ties between Belarus and Russia on the sovereignty and autonomy of Belarus.
- The idea of a single parliament for Russia and Belarus raises concerns about the political implications and decision-making processes in both countries.
Lukashenko predicts the absorption of Belarus by Russia
The Belarusian dictator made a statement on this matter on March 14 in the Russian Federation Council.
According to the latter, the absorption of Belarus by Russia will not happen "in the near future."
He also added that Russia and Belarus could supposedly come to a single parliament "if they are ready."
