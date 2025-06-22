What is really happening in Kurshchyna — Syrsky's explanation
What is really happening in Kurshchyna — Syrsky's explanation

Source:  Ukrinform

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that as of June 22, 2025, the Defense Forces of Ukraine control about 90 sq. km in the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian preemptive actions in the Glushkov district were in response to potential enemy offensives.
  • One enemy brigade redirected towards Kursk direction due to successful Ukrainian defense actions.

According to the commander-in-chief, in April, Russian units — about 60,000 people (including two airborne assault divisions, airborne assault brigades, and marine brigades) — were tasked with moving to new areas of combat operations.

What is important to understand is that they were supposed to replenish the offensive groups of the Russian army in the Pokrovsky, Torets, Lymansky, Zaporizhia, and Kherson directions, and thereby increase the pace of the Russian army's offensive.

However, it was the active actions of Ukrainian defense forces in the Glushkov district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation that thwarted these plans.

The Ukrainian army controls about 90 square kilometers of the territory of the Glushkovsky district of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, and these are our preemptive actions in response to a possible enemy offensive.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the commander-in-chief noted, one of the enemy brigades, which had already moved towards the Pokrovsky direction, was turned back towards the Kursk direction.

It is worth noting that as of today, about 10,000 Russian soldiers continue fighting in the Glushkov district.

