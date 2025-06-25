Why Trump hasn't imposed sanctions against Russia yet — Rubio's explanation
Category
Economics
Publication date

Why Trump hasn't imposed sanctions against Russia yet — Rubio's explanation

Rubio explained Trump's logic in relations with Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, new sanctions against Russia could harm potential peace talks with official Moscow to end the war. That is why, he says, the US president is not in a hurry to increase sanctions pressure on the Kremlin yet.

Points of attention

  • The statement by Rubio sheds light on the delicate balance between exerting pressure through sanctions and preserving communication channels with Russia in pursuit of peace talks.
  • The ongoing collaboration between the White House and Congress highlights the administration's efforts to provide President Trump with flexibility in deciding on appropriate actions against Russia.

Rubio explained Trump's logic in relations with Russia

As journalists have learned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his European allies are determined to persuade Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia.

Kyiv and Brussels are outraged that Putin has repeatedly rejected the US president's offer of a ceasefire, but has never been punished for it.

However, Marco Rubio made it clear that no one is going to increase sanctions pressure on Russia yet:

If we do what everyone here wants us to do, which is to intervene and crush them with new sanctions, we will probably lose the opportunity to negotiate a ceasefire with them, and then who will talk to them?

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

According to the American diplomat, Donald Trump "will know the right time and place" for new economic measures.

He also officially confirmed that the White House continues to actively work with Congress to provide the US president with appropriate flexibility.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for the first time
Russia's shadow fleet
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy imposed powerful sanctions against Ukraine's enemies
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about the new sanctions on Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?