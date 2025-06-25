Why Trump hasn't imposed sanctions against Russia yet — Rubio's explanation

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, new sanctions against Russia could harm potential peace talks with official Moscow to end the war. That is why, he says, the US president is not in a hurry to increase sanctions pressure on the Kremlin yet.
Points of attention
- The statement by Rubio sheds light on the delicate balance between exerting pressure through sanctions and preserving communication channels with Russia in pursuit of peace talks.
- The ongoing collaboration between the White House and Congress highlights the administration's efforts to provide President Trump with flexibility in deciding on appropriate actions against Russia.
Rubio explained Trump's logic in relations with Russia
As journalists have learned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his European allies are determined to persuade Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia.
Kyiv and Brussels are outraged that Putin has repeatedly rejected the US president's offer of a ceasefire, but has never been punished for it.
However, Marco Rubio made it clear that no one is going to increase sanctions pressure on Russia yet:
According to the American diplomat, Donald Trump "will know the right time and place" for new economic measures.
He also officially confirmed that the White House continues to actively work with Congress to provide the US president with appropriate flexibility.
