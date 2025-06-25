Why Trump hasn't imposed sanctions against Russia yet — Rubio's explanation

According to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, new sanctions against Russia could harm potential peace talks with official Moscow to end the war. That is why, he says, the US president is not in a hurry to increase sanctions pressure on the Kremlin yet.

Rubio explained Trump's logic in relations with Russia

As journalists have learned, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his European allies are determined to persuade Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia.

Kyiv and Brussels are outraged that Putin has repeatedly rejected the US president's offer of a ceasefire, but has never been punished for it.

However, Marco Rubio made it clear that no one is going to increase sanctions pressure on Russia yet:

If we do what everyone here wants us to do, which is to intervene and crush them with new sanctions, we will probably lose the opportunity to negotiate a ceasefire with them, and then who will talk to them? Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

According to the American diplomat, Donald Trump "will know the right time and place" for new economic measures.