Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for the first time
Category
Economics
Publication date

Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for the first time

Russia's shadow fleet
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The Australian government on June 18 imposed targeted sanctions against 60 vessels linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

Points of attention

  • Australia has imposed targeted sanctions on 60 vessels associated with Russia's shadow fleet for the first time to combat Russian aggression and support for the illegal war against Ukraine.
  • The sanctions are part of an international effort to deprive Russia of its oil revenues and disrupt its military economy, along with restrictions from key partners like Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.
  • Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced the sanctions, emphasizing the shadow fleet's role in enabling the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods through deceptive methods.

Australia imposes restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet for the first time

This is the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on a shadow fleet.

This was announced by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Russia is using these vessels to circumvent international sanctions and support its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine.

Operating using deceptive methods, including reflagging, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade in Russian oil and other sanctioned goods.

These sanctions reaffirm Australia's consistent commitment to ensuring that Russia and those facilitating its illegal invasion of Ukraine face consequences.

Along with sanctions from key international partners, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, these sanctions help to deprive Russia's military economy of oil revenues.

Australia has imposed over 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We will continue to take coordinated and decisive action to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to disrupt Russia's ability to finance its aggression.

Australia again calls on Russia to immediately end this war and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory, and remains steadfast in its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Australia may participate in future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
Australia
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Australia is delaying the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine — media reports
The US is blocking aid to Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Australia sent the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Abrams tank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?