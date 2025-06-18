Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for the first time

The Australian government on June 18 imposed targeted sanctions against 60 vessels linked to Russia's shadow fleet.

Australia imposes restrictions on Russia's shadow fleet for the first time

This is the first time Australia has imposed sanctions on a shadow fleet.

This was announced by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

Russia is using these vessels to circumvent international sanctions and support its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine.

Operating using deceptive methods, including reflagging, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade in Russian oil and other sanctioned goods.

These sanctions reaffirm Australia's consistent commitment to ensuring that Russia and those facilitating its illegal invasion of Ukraine face consequences.

Along with sanctions from key international partners, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, these sanctions help to deprive Russia's military economy of oil revenues.

Australia has imposed over 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We will continue to take coordinated and decisive action to protect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to disrupt Russia's ability to finance its aggression. Share

Australia again calls on Russia to immediately end this war and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory, and remains steadfast in its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine.