Australia is open to considering any requests to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, particularly to support a just and lasting peace.

This was announced by the country's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the social network X.

This evening, I joined a virtual meeting of the Coalition of the Ready, hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, with President Zelenskyy, as well as leaders from Europe, Canada and New Zealand. I reaffirmed Australia's unwavering and resolute support for Ukraine and stressed that Australia will stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary. Anthony Albanese Prime Minister of Australia

Albanisi noted that the leaders agreed to continue working on implementing concrete actions to support Ukraine both now and in the future.

Australia, in turn, stands by our country, and as the Prime Minister noted, there will be as much support as needed.

This is the right decision, and it is in Australia's national interests. After all, what is happening in the Euro-Atlantic region has serious consequences for our region - the Indo-Pacific - and vice versa. This is a fight not only for the people of Ukraine and their national sovereignty. This is a fight for the international rule of law. Share

He stressed that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has imperialist intentions towards Ukraine and other countries. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure that the illegal and immoral actions of the Russian Federation will not be rewarded in any peace process.

The Australian Prime Minister stressed an important point. The statement said that Australia supports all meaningful steps towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as broader security in Europe. However, this requires pressure on Russia to act in good faith.

Australia is always ready to consider any new proposals for support for Ukraine - we do this based on our capabilities and comparative advantages.

Thus, the country has committed to providing $1.5 billion to assist Ukraine in its defense, including $1.3 billion for military support, as well as for the supply of important equipment and training of the Ukrainian military.