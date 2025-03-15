Australia may participate in future peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Australia is open to considering any requests to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, particularly to support a just and lasting peace.
Points of attention
- Australia is open to considering any requests to participate in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine to support the rule of law and counter Russia's imperialist intentions.
- The Australian Prime Minister emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine in the fight for international peace and security in Europe.
- Australia has pledged significant funds for defense and military support to assist Ukraine, indicating the seriousness of its intentions to stand with Ukraine.
Australia will consider participating in a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
This was announced by the country's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the social network X.
Albanisi noted that the leaders agreed to continue working on implementing concrete actions to support Ukraine both now and in the future.
Australia, in turn, stands by our country, and as the Prime Minister noted, there will be as much support as needed.
He stressed that the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has imperialist intentions towards Ukraine and other countries. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure that the illegal and immoral actions of the Russian Federation will not be rewarded in any peace process.
March 15, 2025
The Australian Prime Minister stressed an important point. The statement said that Australia supports all meaningful steps towards a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as well as broader security in Europe. However, this requires pressure on Russia to act in good faith.
Australia is always ready to consider any new proposals for support for Ukraine - we do this based on our capabilities and comparative advantages.
Thus, the country has committed to providing $1.5 billion to assist Ukraine in its defense, including $1.3 billion for military support, as well as for the supply of important equipment and training of the Ukrainian military.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-