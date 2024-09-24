Australia wants to transfer tens of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, but there is a nuance

Currently, the Australian authorities are actively considering the possibility of providing the Defense Forces of Ukraine with 59 Abrams tanks, but they will be able to make an official decision only after the permission of the United States.

Ukraine can get additional tanks

According to insiders, official Canberra is already holding secret talks with the team of American leader Joe Biden on this matter.

As recently as 20 years ago, Australia purchased 59 M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks from the US, which were decommissioned in July 2024 as the country began receiving upgraded M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams.

What is important to understand is that decommissioned tanks were used quite rarely, so they can be used by Ukrainian defenders on the battlefield.

Given the fact that the tanks are American-made, their transfer requires official approval from the United States.

According to Ukrainian journalists, this is only a formality, since the United States has already provided Ukraine with 31 modernized M1A1 machines.

Photo: flickr

Australia is most interested in supporting Ukraine

It is worth noting that each tank that is planned to be handed over to the Ukrainian soldiers will soon be inspected to determine what repairs are needed to bring them up to operational standards.

In addition, it is emphasized that currently all the equipment is still in good condition.

Ukrainians are waging a war for national survival, so we must get them there as soon as possible, — said former Australian military officer Michael Shoebridge. Share

According to insiders, during the negotiations between Australia and the USA, they continue to emphasize the strategic importance of supporting Ukraine in order to maintain the balance of power in Europe.

This position is also fully supported by the opposition parties.