Australia has introduced a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia

Australia has imposed new restrictions on Russia, targeting 70 individuals. This is the largest package Australia has imposed since February 2022, bringing the total to more than 1,400 sanctions.
Points of attention
- Australia has implemented one of its largest packages of sanctions against Russia since February 2022, targeting individuals supporting Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.
- The new sanctions aim to deter those involved in deepening military cooperation with North Korea and entities spreading disinformation to undermine Ukraine and global governments.
- Australia urges Russia to end the war immediately and adhere to international obligations, expressing condolences for the victims of Russian aggression.
Australia imposes new sanctions against Russia
This was reported by the official website of the Prime Minister of Australia.
The new sanctions target individuals who support Russia's illegal administrations in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, including so-called "ministers," "judges," and "prosecutors," as well as individuals responsible for conflict-related sexual violence and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.
The sanctions are also aimed at individuals and organizations involved in deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including the deployment of North Korean troops on the battlefield.
In addition, sanctions have been imposed on entities in Russia's defense, transportation, and financial sectors, as well as those spreading disinformation aimed at undermining Ukraine and governments around the world. In total, more than 1,400 sanctions have been imposed.
Earlier, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that Moscow is the aggressor in the war, and its end should be settled on Kyiv's terms. In addition, Australia's Conservative opposition criticized US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-