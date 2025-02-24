Australia has introduced a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Australia has introduced a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia

Australia
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Australia has imposed new restrictions on Russia, targeting 70 individuals. This is the largest package Australia has imposed since February 2022, bringing the total to more than 1,400 sanctions.

Points of attention

  • Australia has implemented one of its largest packages of sanctions against Russia since February 2022, targeting individuals supporting Russia's actions in eastern Ukraine and Crimea.
  • The new sanctions aim to deter those involved in deepening military cooperation with North Korea and entities spreading disinformation to undermine Ukraine and global governments.
  • Australia urges Russia to end the war immediately and adhere to international obligations, expressing condolences for the victims of Russian aggression.

Australia imposes new sanctions against Russia

This was reported by the official website of the Prime Minister of Australia.

Australia has been clear from day one that Russia and those who facilitate its illegal invasion will face consequences. Today, the Australian government has imposed additional targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 70 individuals, as well as targeted financial sanctions on 79 entities. This is the largest package of sanctions imposed by Australia since February 2022.

The new sanctions target individuals who support Russia's illegal administrations in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, including so-called "ministers," "judges," and "prosecutors," as well as individuals responsible for conflict-related sexual violence and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions are also aimed at individuals and organizations involved in deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including the deployment of North Korean troops on the battlefield.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed on entities in Russia's defense, transportation, and financial sectors, as well as those spreading disinformation aimed at undermining Ukraine and governments around the world. In total, more than 1,400 sanctions have been imposed.

Australia once again called on Russia to immediately cease the war and fully comply with its obligations under international law, and is saddened by the deaths of Ukrainian citizens and defenders due to Russian brutality.

Earlier, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that Moscow is the aggressor in the war, and its end should be settled on Kyiv's terms. In addition, Australia's Conservative opposition criticized US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Australia announced a new $100 million aid package to Ukraine. What will go in there?
Denis Shmyhal
RBS
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Australia wants to transfer tens of Abrams tanks to Ukraine, but there is a nuance
M1A1 Abrams
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Australia secretly transferred JDAM-ER cruise bombs to Ukraine. What is known
JDAM-ERs

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?