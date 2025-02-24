Australia has introduced a large-scale package of sanctions against Russia

Australia has imposed new restrictions on Russia, targeting 70 individuals. This is the largest package Australia has imposed since February 2022, bringing the total to more than 1,400 sanctions.

Australia imposes new sanctions against Russia

This was reported by the official website of the Prime Minister of Australia.

Australia has been clear from day one that Russia and those who facilitate its illegal invasion will face consequences. Today, the Australian government has imposed additional targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 70 individuals, as well as targeted financial sanctions on 79 entities. This is the largest package of sanctions imposed by Australia since February 2022. Share

The new sanctions target individuals who support Russia's illegal administrations in eastern Ukraine and Crimea, including so-called "ministers," "judges," and "prosecutors," as well as individuals responsible for conflict-related sexual violence and the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions are also aimed at individuals and organizations involved in deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, including the deployment of North Korean troops on the battlefield.

In addition, sanctions have been imposed on entities in Russia's defense, transportation, and financial sectors, as well as those spreading disinformation aimed at undermining Ukraine and governments around the world. In total, more than 1,400 sanctions have been imposed.

Australia once again called on Russia to immediately cease the war and fully comply with its obligations under international law, and is saddened by the deaths of Ukrainian citizens and defenders due to Russian brutality. Share

Earlier, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said that Moscow is the aggressor in the war, and its end should be settled on Kyiv's terms. In addition, Australia's Conservative opposition criticized US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine.