Australia secretly transferred JDAM-ER cruise bombs to Ukraine. What is known

Australia transferred several Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended-Range (JDAM-ER) cruise bombs to Ukraine after they were retired from service by the Royal Air Force.
Australia secretly transferred decommissioned JDAM-ERs to Ukraine
The Guided Weapons and Munitions Plan released on October 30 states that Australia is decommissioning Australian-made 500-pound Mk.82 JDAM-ER munitions.
ADM confirmed that at least some of these bombs were later transferred to Ukraine. However, it is not known exactly when.
The publication noted that the first known use of JDAM-ER in Ukraine took place on the MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force in March 2023, but then it was the same weapon from the United States.
JDAM-ER can be attached to unguided bombs. As it falls, the bomb deploys its wings, allowing it to glide up to 72 km and effectively triple its range.
The USA has modernized JDAM-ER aerial bombs for Ukraine
In May 2024, the US Department of Defense entered into a contract with the company Scientific Applications and Research Associates to purchase components for the improvement of JDAM-ER aerial bombs, which are transferred to Ukraine.
It is about the acquisition of sensors to detect enemy WEDs and the integration of homing heads with an increased range.
Journalists note that the contract was concluded for the amount of 23.5 million dollars.
According to the terms of this contract, at least part of the modernized aerial bombs should be received by Ukraine. At the moment, their number and probable terms of transfer are not disclosed.
