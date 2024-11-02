Australia secretly transferred JDAM-ER cruise bombs to Ukraine. What is known

Australia transferred several Joint Direct Attack Munition Extended-Range (JDAM-ER) cruise bombs to Ukraine after they were retired from service by the Royal Air Force.

Australia secretly transferred decommissioned JDAM-ERs to Ukraine

The Guided Weapons and Munitions Plan released on October 30 states that Australia is decommissioning Australian-made 500-pound Mk.82 JDAM-ER munitions.

ADM confirmed that at least some of these bombs were later transferred to Ukraine. However, it is not known exactly when.

The publication noted that the first known use of JDAM-ER in Ukraine took place on the MiG-29 of the Ukrainian Air Force in March 2023, but then it was the same weapon from the United States.

Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) is a long-range GPS-guided munition manufactured by Boeing. They are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 72 km. Share

JDAM-ER can be attached to unguided bombs. As it falls, the bomb deploys its wings, allowing it to glide up to 72 km and effectively triple its range.

The USA has modernized JDAM-ER aerial bombs for Ukraine

In May 2024, the US Department of Defense entered into a contract with the company Scientific Applications and Research Associates to purchase components for the improvement of JDAM-ER aerial bombs, which are transferred to Ukraine.

It is about the acquisition of sensors to detect enemy WEDs and the integration of homing heads with an increased range.

Journalists note that the contract was concluded for the amount of 23.5 million dollars.