Australia can transfer decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The Australian government is developing a plan to transfer previously decommissioned American-made Abrams tanks to Ukraine. At the same time, work is being done with Washington in order not to violate the rules of US defense exports.

Australia can transfer Abrams to Ukraine

The country's position regarding aid to Kyiv has softened. Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles claimed in February 2024 that he would not hand over decommissioned tanks to Ukraine.

There are a number of possibilities that we are talking about with the government of Ukraine. Richard Marles Australian Defense Minister

The change in position may be related to the indignation of the Ukrainian diaspora living in Australia.

Marles' reluctance to transfer tanks to Ukraine surprised some generals. In particular, the former head of the Ministry of Defense of Australia, Peter Leahy, and the former senior official of the department, Michael Shawbridge.

They noted that Abrams tanks are still suitable for combat missions. In addition, Ukraine, which is choosing independence, needs military equipment.

Australia wrote off the tanks that Ukraine had previously requested

Kyiv appealed to this country to hand over old American tanks.

Instead of the M1A1 Abrams, Australia equips its army with the newer modification of the M1A2 SEPv3.

Previously, Kyiv asked to hand over 14 old tanks out of 59 that the country had. In Australia, they also asked to train the Ukrainian military to work with this military equipment.