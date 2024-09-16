Latvia will transfer British CVRT armored vehicles to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Latvia will hand over CVR(T) combat reconnaissance tracked armored vehicles to Ukraine. The country previously bought them from Britain.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense of Latvia will transfer to Ukraine the British combat reconnaissance tracked armored vehicles CVR(T).
- The purchase of new infantry fighting vehicles to replace the CVR(T) is in the final stages, which will contribute to the rearmament of the Latvian armed forces and participation in tactical operations.
- Latvia concluded a contract for the purchase of 123 armored vehicles, of which 116 have already been modernized, and pledged to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP annually until 2026.
- Latvia is ready to transfer the largest number of drones to Ukraine, including 1,400 drones from Latvian manufacturers for support in combat operations.
What is known about the transferred CVRT armored vehicles
According to the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds, the procurement of new infantry fighting vehicles to replace the CVR(T) is in the final stage. This equipment is necessary for the rearmament of the Latvian armed forces and participation in tactical operations.
The contract for the purchase of 123 armored vehicles was signed back in 2014, of which 116 have already been modernized. In 2019, Latvia concluded another contract with Great Britain for additional supplies of equipment.
In order to guarantee operational security, the department did not provide the exact number of equipment.
Since 2023, Latvia has pledged to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP annually until 2026.
The CVR(T) is a British family of tracked armored vehicles developed in the mid-20th century. They are known for their maneuverability and versatility, able to perform various tasks: reconnaissance, patrolling, fire support and evacuation of the wounded.
What is known about Latvia's plans to transfer the largest number of drones to Ukraine
He emphasized that, in general, Latvia has already handed over 3,000 combat drones of various types and characteristics to Ukraine.
Also, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silinja announced a new military aid package for Ukraine during her visit to Kyiv.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-