Latvia will transfer British CVRT armored vehicles to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defense of Latvia will hand over CVR(T) combat reconnaissance tracked armored vehicles to Ukraine. The country previously bought them from Britain.

What is known about the transferred CVRT armored vehicles

According to the Minister of Defense of Latvia Andris Spruds, the procurement of new infantry fighting vehicles to replace the CVR(T) is in the final stage. This equipment is necessary for the rearmament of the Latvian armed forces and participation in tactical operations.

The contract for the purchase of 123 armored vehicles was signed back in 2014, of which 116 have already been modernized. In 2019, Latvia concluded another contract with Great Britain for additional supplies of equipment.

In order to guarantee operational security, the department did not provide the exact number of equipment.

Since 2023, Latvia has pledged to provide military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 0.25% of GDP annually until 2026.

The CVR(T) is a British family of tracked armored vehicles developed in the mid-20th century. They are known for their maneuverability and versatility, able to perform various tasks: reconnaissance, patrolling, fire support and evacuation of the wounded.

What is known about Latvia's plans to transfer the largest number of drones to Ukraine

The largest batch from Latvian manufacturers — 1,400 drones — is ready to be sent to Ukraine. This completes the procurement by the Ministry of Defense of more than 2,700 drones of the Latvian industry for Ukraine, — noted the Head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia Andris Sprud.

He emphasized that, in general, Latvia has already handed over 3,000 combat drones of various types and characteristics to Ukraine.

Together with Latvian companies, we will continue to provide support to the victory of Ukraine, - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense of Latvia.