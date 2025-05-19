Australia sent the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Australia has begun shipping Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The first tank from a batch of 49 units intended for our country recently began to be shipped to a ship.

The US is dissatisfied with the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

At the same time, the Australian government is not disclosing their current location or expected date of arrival in Europe for "security reasons."

At the same time, the publication notes that American officials have privately expressed disappointment with Australia's decision to donate decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and some of them doubt how useful these tanks will be on the battlefield.

"Last year, even before Donald Trump returned to the presidency, we warned the Australians that getting these Abrams tanks in would be difficult, and when they finally got to the battlefield, it would be difficult for the Ukrainians to maintain them," one US official told the ABC on condition of anonymity. Share

As a reminder, Australia promised to transfer its decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine last year, but their shipment was delayed, which the Australian Ministry of Defense blamed on resistance from the United States.

A representative of the Australian Ministry of Defense also stated that there are some concerns that sending large tanks to Ukraine is not the best way to provide military assistance to the war-torn country.