Australia sent the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Australia has begun shipping Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The first tank from a batch of 49 units intended for our country recently began to be shipped to a ship.
The US is dissatisfied with the supply of Abrams tanks to Ukraine
At the same time, the Australian government is not disclosing their current location or expected date of arrival in Europe for "security reasons."
At the same time, the publication notes that American officials have privately expressed disappointment with Australia's decision to donate decommissioned Abrams tanks to Ukraine, and some of them doubt how useful these tanks will be on the battlefield.
As a reminder, Australia promised to transfer its decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine last year, but their shipment was delayed, which the Australian Ministry of Defense blamed on resistance from the United States.
A representative of the Australian Ministry of Defense also stated that there are some concerns that sending large tanks to Ukraine is not the best way to provide military assistance to the war-torn country.
We are beginning to doubt whether the Ukrainians really want these vehicles. The tank's roof is the Abrams' weakest point, and this is a drone war.
