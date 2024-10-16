Ukraine will receive 49 Abrams tanks from Australia. When exactly

Australia will transfer 49 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. They will be provided as part of a new package of military support in the amount of 245 million dollars.
Australia will transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine, which will soon be decommissioned from the country's army.
Australian Defense Minister Pat Conroy will officially announce the transfer of tanks during a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.
It is also worth noting that Australia recently received the first of 75 new M1A2 tanks that will gradually replace the older M1A1 models.
Provision of Australian Abrams to Ukraine
In August, it became known that Australia had written off the Abrams tanks that Ukraine had requested.
Then Ukraine called on Australia to provide 14 tanks and train the crew of Ukrainians. However, the Australian authorities decided to reject the request.
Subsequently, the mass media wrote that Australia could transfer to Ukraine the American Abrams tanks, which were written off earlier. The government considered the possibility of such supplies.
