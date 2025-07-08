The toughest sanctions against Russia. What is known about the new EU plan
Category
Economics
Publication date

The toughest sanctions against Russia. What is known about the new EU plan

What has Europe planned?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot officially confirmed to journalists that Ukraine's European allies are preparing to approve the toughest sanctions in the last 3 years against the aggressor country, Russia, against the backdrop of a significant increase in Russian terror.

Points of attention

  • The EU's efforts are in coordination with American senators, reflecting a unified stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine.
  • The new sanctions plan aims to stop the civilian casualties in Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its intensified strikes on the country, signaling a strong stance against the ongoing conflict.

What has Europe planned?

The French Foreign Minister noted that the EU cannot ignore the actions and decisions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Barrot and his colleagues are outraged that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin cynically rejected the ceasefire proposal.

In addition, it is no secret that Russia has "intensified its strikes on Ukraine fivefold."

According to the French diplomat, this cannot continue, so the EU will do everything possible to stop the aggressor.

To achieve this, in coordination with the efforts of American senators, Europe is preparing to adopt, based on French proposals, the toughest sanctions in the last 3 years, which will directly deprive Vladimir Putin of the resources that allow him to continue the war.

Jean Noel Barrot

Jean Noel Barrot

French Foreign Minister

The head of French diplomacy drew attention to the fact that the Russian army is no longer advancing on the front.

Against this background, Putin could not think of anything “better” than killing the civilian population of Ukraine.

"So all this has to stop, and this requires sanctions aimed not only at oil revenues, but also at Russian financial players and financial players in other countries that allow us to evade our sanctions," Barro emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SZRU warned about Putin's new plans for Crimea
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
SZRU revealed the Kremlin's new plans
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Even more weapons." Trump made an important decision regarding Ukraine
What is known about Trump's decision?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pentagon begins supplying additional weapons to Ukraine
US Department of Defense
The Pentagon is already carrying out Trump's order

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?