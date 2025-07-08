French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot officially confirmed to journalists that Ukraine's European allies are preparing to approve the toughest sanctions in the last 3 years against the aggressor country, Russia, against the backdrop of a significant increase in Russian terror.

What has Europe planned?

The French Foreign Minister noted that the EU cannot ignore the actions and decisions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Barrot and his colleagues are outraged that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin cynically rejected the ceasefire proposal.

In addition, it is no secret that Russia has "intensified its strikes on Ukraine fivefold."

According to the French diplomat, this cannot continue, so the EU will do everything possible to stop the aggressor.

To achieve this, in coordination with the efforts of American senators, Europe is preparing to adopt, based on French proposals, the toughest sanctions in the last 3 years, which will directly deprive Vladimir Putin of the resources that allow him to continue the war. Jean Noel Barrot French Foreign Minister

The head of French diplomacy drew attention to the fact that the Russian army is no longer advancing on the front.

Against this background, Putin could not think of anything “better” than killing the civilian population of Ukraine.