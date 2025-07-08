French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot officially confirmed to journalists that Ukraine's European allies are preparing to approve the toughest sanctions in the last 3 years against the aggressor country, Russia, against the backdrop of a significant increase in Russian terror.
Points of attention
- The EU's efforts are in coordination with American senators, reflecting a unified stance against Russian aggression in Ukraine.
- The new sanctions plan aims to stop the civilian casualties in Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its intensified strikes on the country, signaling a strong stance against the ongoing conflict.
What has Europe planned?
The French Foreign Minister noted that the EU cannot ignore the actions and decisions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Barrot and his colleagues are outraged that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin cynically rejected the ceasefire proposal.
In addition, it is no secret that Russia has "intensified its strikes on Ukraine fivefold."
According to the French diplomat, this cannot continue, so the EU will do everything possible to stop the aggressor.
The head of French diplomacy drew attention to the fact that the Russian army is no longer advancing on the front.
Against this background, Putin could not think of anything “better” than killing the civilian population of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-