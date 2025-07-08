Pentagon begins supplying additional weapons to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense has officially confirmed that the process of providing the Ukrainian Defense Forces with additional weapons has already begun, which will allow them to defend themselves against Russian terror.

The Pentagon is already carrying out Trump's order

A statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the US Department of Defense, Sean Parnell.

"At the direction of President Trump, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that Ukrainians can protect themselves while we work to ensure lasting peace and stop the killing," he stressed. Share

It is worth noting that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who, by the way, blocked the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine the day before, has not yet commented on the American leader's decision.

As previously mentioned, Donald Trump announced his new plan to help Kyiv during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7: