Pentagon begins supplying additional weapons to Ukraine
Ukraine
US Department of Defense
Читати українською

The US Department of Defense has officially confirmed that the process of providing the Ukrainian Defense Forces with additional weapons has already begun, which will allow them to defend themselves against Russian terror.

Points of attention

  • The focus remains on providing defensive weapons to Ukraine, emphasizing the need for self-defense rather than offensive actions.
  • The US support for Ukraine reflects global concerns about the ongoing conflict and the importance of helping nations defend themselves against external threats.

The Pentagon is already carrying out Trump's order

A statement on this matter was made by the spokesman for the US Department of Defense, Sean Parnell.

"At the direction of President Trump, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that Ukrainians can protect themselves while we work to ensure lasting peace and stop the killing," he stressed.

It is worth noting that Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who, by the way, blocked the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine the day before, has not yet commented on the American leader's decision.

As previously mentioned, Donald Trump announced his new plan to help Kyiv during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on July 7:

We will send more weapons. We have to do it. They have to be able to defend themselves. They are being hit very hard right now. We will have to send more weapons. These are mostly defensive weapons, but the hits are really hard. Too many people are dying in that carnage.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

