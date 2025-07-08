Russia's air battle against Ukraine — what are the consequences?

During the night of July 8, Russian invaders again attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. This time not only with drones, but also with missiles. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense forces, 34 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

On the night of July 8 (from 00:30 on July 8), the enemy attacked with 4 S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region and 54 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Kursk, Orel — Russia, Gvardiyske — TOT Crimea. Share

As of this morning, air defense forces had successfully neutralized 34 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and south of the country.

In addition, it is noted that 26 were shot down by fire weapons, 8 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Ukrainian Air Force adds that enemy strike UAVs were hit in 5 locations.