"Even more weapons." Trump made an important decision regarding Ukraine
Source:  Fox News

US leader Donald Trump has officially announced that he plans to increase military aid to Ukraine. He also noted that this primarily concerns defensive weapons.

Points of attention

  • The increase in weapons support aims to enable Ukraine to defend itself effectively against the ongoing conflict and high casualties in the region.
  • Trump's discontent with Putin's lack of action to stop the conflict was highlighted, emphasizing the strained relationship between the two leaders.

What is known about Trump's decision?

The US president announced his intentions during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Media representatives asked Trump if he was ready to send more weapons to Ukraine so it could defend itself against Russian aggression.

The American leader answered in the affirmative:

We will send more weapons. We have to do it. They have to be able to defend themselves. They are being hit very hard right now. We will have to send more weapons. These are mostly defensive weapons, but the hits are really hard. Too many people are dying in that carnage.

Against this background, the head of the White House once again recalled his last conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the results of which he was dissatisfied with.

"I'm disappointed, frankly, that Putin hasn't stopped. I'm not happy with Putin at all," Trump admitted.

