"Even more weapons." Trump made an important decision regarding Ukraine

US leader Donald Trump has officially announced that he plans to increase military aid to Ukraine. He also noted that this primarily concerns defensive weapons.

What is known about Trump's decision?

The US president announced his intentions during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Media representatives asked Trump if he was ready to send more weapons to Ukraine so it could defend itself against Russian aggression.

The American leader answered in the affirmative:

We will send more weapons. We have to do it. They have to be able to defend themselves. They are being hit very hard right now. We will have to send more weapons. These are mostly defensive weapons, but the hits are really hard. Too many people are dying in that carnage. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the head of the White House once again recalled his last conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the results of which he was dissatisfied with.