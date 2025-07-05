Trump publicly praised Zelensky and criticized Putin
Trump publicly praised Zelensky and criticized Putin

Trump assessed his recent talks with Zelensky
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he was satisfied with his conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before. Against this backdrop, he promised to continue providing assistance to Ukraine so that it has the resources to deter Russian aggression.

  • Media reports suggest that Trump assured Zelensky of assistance with air defense and expressed willingness to supply Patriot systems to Ukraine.
  • Trump's positive assessment of the conversation with Zelensky aboard Air Force One underscores the strategic importance of the dialogue between the two leaders.

The US president shared his impressions of the conversation with the Ukrainian leader aboard Air Force One.

Trump stressed that he and Zelensky "had a good conversation."

In addition, the head of the White House added that "various issues were in the focus of their attention."

I think it was a very good conversation, a very strategic conversation.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

One of the journalists asked whether the US was ready to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine.

"We have helped them and will continue to help them... The situation is quite complicated. We will see what happens next," Trump replied.

Media representatives asked the US President to assess the prospects for supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Yes, maybe (it will happen. — ed.), — said the American leader.

In addition, Trump once again reiterated that he was dissatisfied with Putin and the negotiations with him to end the war.

By the way, Axios has learned that the US president allegedly told Zelensky that he wanted to help Ukraine with air defense and would check what assistance had been suspended.

