Trump publicly praised Zelensky and criticized Putin

US President Donald Trump has openly admitted that he was satisfied with his conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before. Against this backdrop, he promised to continue providing assistance to Ukraine so that it has the resources to deter Russian aggression.

Trump assessed his recent talks with Zelensky

The US president shared his impressions of the conversation with the Ukrainian leader aboard Air Force One.

Trump stressed that he and Zelensky "had a good conversation."

In addition, the head of the White House added that "various issues were in the focus of their attention."

I think it was a very good conversation, a very strategic conversation. Donald Trump President of the United States

One of the journalists asked whether the US was ready to continue providing military assistance to Ukraine.

"We have helped them and will continue to help them... The situation is quite complicated. We will see what happens next," Trump replied. Share

Media representatives asked the US President to assess the prospects for supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Yes, maybe (it will happen. — ed.), — said the American leader. Share

In addition, Trump once again reiterated that he was dissatisfied with Putin and the negotiations with him to end the war.