"Ukraine needs Patriots." Trump made a new loud statement
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Ukraine needs Patriots." Trump made a new loud statement

Trump said he would continue to help Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

US President Donald Trump has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue his war of aggression against Ukraine and kill civilians. Against this backdrop, he has spoken about US aid for Ukrainians.

Points of attention

  • Trump reiterates that the United States will continue to help Ukraine and mentions the complexity of the current situation in the region.
  • The discussion between Trump and Putin revolves around the topic of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, with Trump asserting that his sanctions are tougher than those imposed by Biden.

Trump said he would continue to help Ukraine

The US President once again expressed his disappointment after negotiations with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

"It seems like Putin wants to go all the way and just keep killing people," Trump said.

After that, the American leader added that the United States would continue to help Ukraine:

We have helped them and will continue to help them. The situation is quite complicated. We will see what happens next. I have already told you that I was very dissatisfied with the conversation with President Putin.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

In addition, the head of the White House began to claim that he was tougher on Russia than on Iran, which he famously bombed.

Trump added that he discussed with Putin the topic of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

We talked a lot about sanctions. I wouldn't say he's happy about them. Yes, he managed to deal with them, but they were Biden's sanctions. And mine are quite tough. Maybe they will be imposed. He knows this, he's a professional.

The American leader also acknowledged that Ukraine needs even more help.

Ukraine needs Patriots for defense. I don't want people to die. They're going to need something for defense.

When a journalist asked whether Trump was ready to provide Kyiv with more Patriot and missile defense systems, Trump replied:

We will consider this issue.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Powerful "bavovna" thunders in various regions of Russia
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 5 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 5, 2025
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Borisoglebsk airfield in Russia
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine hits another enemy airfield

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?