"Ukraine needs Patriots." Trump made a new loud statement

US President Donald Trump has concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue his war of aggression against Ukraine and kill civilians. Against this backdrop, he has spoken about US aid for Ukrainians.

Trump said he would continue to help Ukraine

The US President once again expressed his disappointment after negotiations with the illegitimate head of the Kremlin.

"It seems like Putin wants to go all the way and just keep killing people," Trump said. Share

After that, the American leader added that the United States would continue to help Ukraine:

We have helped them and will continue to help them. The situation is quite complicated. We will see what happens next. I have already told you that I was very dissatisfied with the conversation with President Putin. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, the head of the White House began to claim that he was tougher on Russia than on Iran, which he famously bombed.

Trump added that he discussed with Putin the topic of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

We talked a lot about sanctions. I wouldn't say he's happy about them. Yes, he managed to deal with them, but they were Biden's sanctions. And mine are quite tough. Maybe they will be imposed. He knows this, he's a professional. Share

The American leader also acknowledged that Ukraine needs even more help.

Ukraine needs Patriots for defense. I don't want people to die. They're going to need something for defense. Share

When a journalist asked whether Trump was ready to provide Kyiv with more Patriot and missile defense systems, Trump replied: