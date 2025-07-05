The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers
The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 5, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 1,050 Russian occupiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully neutralized 2 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, 306 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 missiles, and 149 units of enemy vehicles.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff's report underscores the relentless efforts of Ukrainian forces in defending their country and countering Russian aggression over the 1,228 days of conflict.
  • Despite facing missile strikes, air attacks, and drone assaults from the enemy, Ukrainian soldiers have demonstrated resilience and determination in their mission.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 5, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 07/05/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,025,260 (+1,050) people,

  • tanks — 10,990 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,953 (+7) units;

  • artillery systems — 29,921 (+56) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 43,609 (+306) units;

  • Cruise missiles — 3,439 (+3) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54,148 (+149) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also emphasized that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, an enemy air defense system, a UAV control point, an ammunition depot, and five other important objects of the occupier.

Yesterday, the enemy launched four missile and 74 air strikes, used 14 missiles and dropped 117 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 6,312 attacks, including 118 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 5,250 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

