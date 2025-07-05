The General Staff of the AFU reports on new successes of Ukrainian soldiers

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to eliminate 1,050 Russian occupiers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully neutralized 2 tanks, 7 armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, 306 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3 missiles, and 149 units of enemy vehicles.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 5, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 07/05/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,025,260 (+1,050) people,

tanks — 10,990 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 22,953 (+7) units;

artillery systems — 29,921 (+56) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 43,609 (+306) units;

Cruise missiles — 3,439 (+3) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 54,148 (+149) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also emphasized that over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, three artillery pieces, an enemy air defense system, a UAV control point, an ammunition depot, and five other important objects of the occupier.