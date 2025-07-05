The authorities of the aggressor country, Russia, are once again complaining about the massive attack by Ukrainian strike drones. Although the hostile Ministry of Defense does not disclose the exact number of drones launched by Ukraine, it claims that it was able to neutralize 94 of them.
Points of attention
- Local residents witnessed chaos and disruptions, with reports of mobile Internet outages in Cheboksary and police lockdowns in certain areas.
- As tensions escalate between Ukraine and Russia, the true consequences of the "bavovna" attack are yet to be fully revealed, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict.
“Bavovna” in Russia on July 5 — first details
During the night and morning, military facilities in the Russian cities of Cheboksary, Engels, and Saratov came under Ukrainian attacks.
According to a Kremlin protege in the Saratov region, drone debris damaged individual buildings in Engels and Saratov.
Local residents of Engels complained on social media about loud explosions in the area of the military airfield.
In Cheboksary, Ukrainian drones attacked one of the manufacturing enterprises.
According to the latest data, a large-scale fire broke out after this. Currently, mobile Internet outages are being recorded in the city.
As opposition media outlets learned, police blocked the entrance to the territory of VNIIR-Progress JSC.
What is important to understand is that it is the company that produces Comet antennas for the Russian army, which protect drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare (EW) equipment.
A fire was also recorded on the territory of the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims that Russian air defense destroyed 94 Ukrainian UAVs overnight:
34 UAVs — over the territory of the Voronezh region,
11 — over the Bryansk region,
9 UAVs each — over the territories of the Belgorod and Saratov regions,
8 UAVs — over the Novgorod region,
6 UAVs — over Kursk,
3 UAVs each — over the territories of Leningrad and Orlov — Orlov Rostov, Smolensk, Ryazan and the Republic of Chuvashia,
one UAV each — over the territories of the Moscow region, Penza and Tula regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-