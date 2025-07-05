The authorities of the aggressor country, Russia, are once again complaining about the massive attack by Ukrainian strike drones. Although the hostile Ministry of Defense does not disclose the exact number of drones launched by Ukraine, it claims that it was able to neutralize 94 of them.

“Bavovna” in Russia on July 5 — first details

During the night and morning, military facilities in the Russian cities of Cheboksary, Engels, and Saratov came under Ukrainian attacks.

According to a Kremlin protege in the Saratov region, drone debris damaged individual buildings in Engels and Saratov.

Local residents of Engels complained on social media about loud explosions in the area of the military airfield.

In Cheboksary, Ukrainian drones attacked one of the manufacturing enterprises.

According to the latest data, a large-scale fire broke out after this. Currently, mobile Internet outages are being recorded in the city.

As opposition media outlets learned, police blocked the entrance to the territory of VNIIR-Progress JSC.

What is important to understand is that it is the company that produces Comet antennas for the Russian army, which protect drones from Ukrainian electronic warfare (EW) equipment.

A fire was also recorded on the territory of the Borisoglebsk military airfield in the Voronezh region.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that Russian air defense destroyed 94 Ukrainian UAVs overnight: