New "bavovna". The Tambov gunpowder plant of the RF came under attack

On the night of June 11, Ukrainian strike drones carried out a powerful attack on the Tambov Gunpowder Plant in the city of Kotovsk, Tambov Oblast, Russia. Local residents complained of loud explosions.

Tambov gunpowder plant on fire in Russia

According to local residents, at least 15 explosions thundered in the sky over Kotovsk.

In addition, it was indicated that air raid sirens were heard in the city.

This morning, the Kremlin's protege in Russia's Tambov region, Yevgeny Pervishov, confirmed the UAV attack on Kotovsk.

According to the latter, as a result of the fall of one of the downed UAVs, a fire broke out, which was extinguished by fire departments. No one was injured.

The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to claim that during the night, Russian air defense intercepted 32 Ukrainian drones, including 5 over the territory of the Tambov region.

What is important to understand is that the Tambov Gunpowder Plant is one of the largest enterprises actively engaged in the production of ammunition and gunpowder for small arms, artillery systems, grenade launchers, mortars, and tank shells.

In addition, it is there that the manufacture of explosive components takes place, in particular nitrocellulose and colloxylin.