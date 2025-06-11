Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

During the night of June 10-11, the Russian occupiers attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 85 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 49 of them.

Points of attention

  • A combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units were deployed to counter the enemy drones.
  • In total, 40 drones were shot down by fire weapons, while 9 were lost or suppressed by electronic warfare tactics.

The Russian army carried out an air attack from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea, and also attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Kursk Oblast — Russian Federation.

The main areas of the air strike are the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Odessa regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:00, air defenses have neutralized 49 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the east, south, north, and center of the country. 40 were shot down by fire weapons, 9 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it is indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 14 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 2 locations.

