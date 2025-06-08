Operation "Website". How Ukrainian drones could have reached the Russian Federation
How was it possible to implement “The Web”?
Source:  The Sun

Former MI6 intelligence officer Matthew Dunn decided to analyze the special operation “Web,” which was successfully carried out on Russian territory by the Security Service of Ukraine. In his opinion, the events of June 1 showed the world that SBU specialists are the best spies in Europe.

Points of attention

  • The success of 'Pavutiny' indicates that the SBU will continue to be pragmatic and open in its approach, strategically choosing its targets to disrupt the Russian military machine.
  • The involvement of more people in intelligence operations increases the risk of compromise, prompting the need for careful planning and execution in such daring missions.

How was it possible to implement “The Web”?

According to Dunn, there is no static, fixed set of rules for an intelligence officer about what he does.

Journalists point out that currently the world is most interested in the answer to only one question, namely — how was the SBU able to transport drones to Russia?

The former MI6 intelligence officer admits that at present we can only guess how this happened.

There is a high probability that SBU spies could have smuggled drones across the border on foot, by parachute, or even on a raft.

The intelligence operation and the officers involved had to be as creative as possible. The problem is that the more people you involve... the higher the risk of compromise. Sometimes in these cases, no matter how risky and daring they are, simplicity is the answer, — explained Matthew Dunn.

According to the expert, the wild success of "Pavutiny" currently indicates that the SBU will continue to remain pragmatic and open.

He also suggested that the kid's team will choose its victims "in each specific case" because "it continues to cripple the Russian military machine."

