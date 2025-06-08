Russia lied about invading the Dnipropetrovsk region — reaction of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On June 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense began cynically claiming that Russian invaders were able to break into the Dnipropetrovsk region, but the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denies this information.
Points of attention
- Southern Defense Forces highlight continuous attempts by Russian invaders to breach into the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- Despite Russian disinformation, the Ukrainian defense forces remain steadfast in thwarting the plans of the occupiers.
What is known about the situation at the front?
On the morning of June 8, the Russian occupiers made a statement that they had allegedly "reached the western border of the "DPR" and are continuing to develop their offensive on the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region."
This lie was refuted by the spokesman for the General Staff, Major Andriy Kovalev.
Against the backdrop of recent statements and events, the Southern Defense Forces published a message stating that Russian invaders are not giving up attempts to penetrate the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Despite this, the Ukrainian defense forces "courageously and professionally hold their section of the front, thwarting the plans of the occupier."
It is also worth noting that OSINT analysts, for example, Deepstate, confirm fighting hundreds of meters from the border of the Dnipropetrovsk region, but not in the region itself.
