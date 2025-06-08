Budanov warned of increased Russian pressure on Ukraine
Ukraine
Budanov warned of increased Russian pressure on Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov
What is Russia up to this time?
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, reports that Ukraine is facing information pressure from Russia and attempts to single-handedly dictate the parameters of the exchange process.

  • Repatriation measures based on the negotiations in Istanbul are scheduled to start next week, as confirmed by Kyrylo Budanov.
  • Despite the information pressure from Russia, Ukraine remains focused on carefully preparing for the exchange process and not succumbing to manipulation.

As Kyrylo Budanov noted, Ukraine is carefully adhering to the agreements reached in Istanbul.

He also emphasized that who, when, and how to change should not be anyone's sole decision.

Careful preparation continues. Pressure and manipulation are unacceptable here. The attempts of some Russian propagandists to speculate on human misery, in which they themselves are involved, sound especially cynical. Especially on the great holiday of the Trinity, which we celebrate today.

According to the chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, the Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached.

And all our Defenders, as well as civilians, must return home,” Budanov added.

The head of the GUR also emphasized that the start of repatriation measures based on the results of the negotiations in Istanbul is scheduled for next week, which the authorized persons were informed about on Tuesday.

"Everything is moving according to plan, despite the enemy's dirty information game," Kyrylo Budanov concluded.

