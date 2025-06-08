Budanov warned of increased Russian pressure on Ukraine

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, reports that Ukraine is facing information pressure from Russia and attempts to single-handedly dictate the parameters of the exchange process.
Points of attention
- Repatriation measures based on the negotiations in Istanbul are scheduled to start next week, as confirmed by Kyrylo Budanov.
- Despite the information pressure from Russia, Ukraine remains focused on carefully preparing for the exchange process and not succumbing to manipulation.
What is Russia up to this time?
As Kyrylo Budanov noted, Ukraine is carefully adhering to the agreements reached in Istanbul.
He also emphasized that who, when, and how to change should not be anyone's sole decision.
According to the chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, the Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached.
The head of the GUR also emphasized that the start of repatriation measures based on the results of the negotiations in Istanbul is scheduled for next week, which the authorized persons were informed about on Tuesday.
