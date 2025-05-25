The commander of the Azov National Guard brigade, Colonel Denis ("Radis") Prokopenko, does not hide his indignation that within the framework of the large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia in the 1,000-for-1,000 format, the Ukrainian authorities have not achieved the return of a single Azov prisoner.
Points of attention
The commander suggests exploring alternative tactics to ensure the return of Azov prisoners, including offering more valuable individuals to the Russians in exchange.
Prokopenko also calls for increased efforts to address the issue of Russian agents in Ukraine and proposes Ukraine's participation in exchange processes with Western allies.
“Redis” criticized the authorities’ approach to prisoner exchanges
According to “Redis,” the Azov soldiers have the absolute right to be given priority for exchanges because they were captured not of their own free will, but by order of the high command.
Prokopenko also noted that he would never believe that the only reason for the absence of Azovs in most exchanges is the Russians' reluctance to give them up.
Against this background, "Redis" added that Ukraine is filled to the brim with Russian agents — all special services know this perfectly well, they just need to be given a command.