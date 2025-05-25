The commander of the Azov National Guard brigade, Colonel Denis ("Radis") Prokopenko, does not hide his indignation that within the framework of the large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia in the 1,000-for-1,000 format, the Ukrainian authorities have not achieved the return of a single Azov prisoner.

“Redis” criticized the authorities’ approach to prisoner exchanges

Not a single Azov. Among the one thousand Ukrainian prisoners of war who were exchanged today, there is not a single Azov. But the scumbag who asked for a knife from the butchers to cut our fighters has returned. This looks like a mockery. Over those who have been under inhuman pressure in Russian captivity for four years, in the worst conditions. Over their relatives, loved ones and brothers. Denys "Radis" Prokopenko Commander of the Azov National Guard Brigade

According to “Redis,” the Azov soldiers have the absolute right to be given priority for exchanges because they were captured not of their own free will, but by order of the high command.

Prokopenko also noted that he would never believe that the only reason for the absence of Azovs in most exchanges is the Russians' reluctance to give them up.

If this were the case, neither I nor the other Azov fighters would have returned from captivity. The reason is different. If the established mechanism stops working, expecting a different result every time is madness. We need to change tactics. The Russians refuse to exchange Azov soldiers for their regular soldiers? We are finding options to offer them someone who is more important to them than the Omsk contract soldier. Share

Against this background, "Redis" added that Ukraine is filled to the brim with Russian agents — all special services know this perfectly well, they just need to be given a command.