Umerov announced a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov summed up the talks with Russian representatives that took place in Istanbul on May 16. One of the topics was the “1,000-for-1,000” prisoner exchange.
Umerov announced the exchange of prisoners of war
Umerov told reporters about this after the meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation.
According to Rustem Umerov, the main points discussed by the Ukrainian and Russian delegations were the exchange and ceasefire.
He also stated that the delegations talked about a prisoner exchange in a 1,000-for-1,000 format. Ukraine is currently working on the details of the process of this exchange.
Ukrainian representatives will announce the next steps later.
Ukraine was represented at the negotiations in Istanbul by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, first deputy heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Security Service of Ukraine, and other representatives.
