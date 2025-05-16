Umerov announced a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Umerov announced a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia

Umerov
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov summed up the talks with Russian representatives that took place in Istanbul on May 16. One of the topics was the “1,000-for-1,000” prisoner exchange.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced a potential large-scale exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia at talks in Istanbul.
  • The discussions revolved around a '1,000-for-1,000' prisoner exchange format as part of efforts to resolve issues related to prisoner exchange and cessation of hostilities.
  • Ukraine and Russia explored the possibility of a ceasefire and focused on key points such as the exchange of prisoners during the negotiations.

Umerov announced the exchange of prisoners of war

Umerov told reporters about this after the meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation.

According to Rustem Umerov, the main points discussed by the Ukrainian and Russian delegations were the exchange and ceasefire.

The purpose of our talks was to discuss a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners. We are also potentially preparing a meeting between the leaders of the countries.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

He also stated that the delegations talked about a prisoner exchange in a 1,000-for-1,000 format. Ukraine is currently working on the details of the process of this exchange.

Ukrainian representatives will announce the next steps later.

Ukraine was represented at the negotiations in Istanbul by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, first deputy heads of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Security Service of Ukraine, and other representatives.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Umerov revealed the key issues of the new Rammstein
Rustem Umerov
The new Rammstein — what to expect for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Umerov announced a new positive signal from the US
The US is not abandoning Ukraine to its fate
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Umerov announced the results of "Ramstein-27" — what assistance will the allies provide to Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Ramstein-27

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?