Umerov announced the results of "Ramstein-27" — what assistance will the allies provide to Ukraine

On April 11, the 27th meeting of the Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, one of the most important platforms for military support for Ukraine in its confrontation with the aggressor, was held. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported on the results of the meeting with partner countries.

Umerov announced the results of "Ramstein-27" for Ukraine

Since the previous meeting, Ukraine's partners have announced over $21 billion in security assistance to Ukraine. This is the result of true unity of the free world.

51 countries from around the world have come together today to help Ukraine. I am grateful to the UK and Germany for their leadership in this meeting. I thank my good friends John Healy and Boris Pistorius personally for ensuring that the work within Ramstein continues. Rustem Umerov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Following the meeting, the partners announced new support steps:

Germany: will deliver 4 IRIS-T air defense systems and 300 interceptor missiles for these systems in 2025. Germany will also deliver 30 Patriot missiles, 15 Leopard-1 tanks, 25 Marder combat vehicles, and an additional 100,000 artillery rounds. In total, the amount of additional assistance by 2029 will amount to 11 billion euros.

The United Kingdom will provide £450 million in aid: hundreds of thousands of drones, radar systems, and repairs to previously provided equipment.

Norway has provided £100 million to finance the aid package announced by the UK. In total, Norway has increased military support by €5 billion in 2025. It has also announced €1 billion in aid, including for ammunition and air defence/missile defence.

Belgium announced a military aid package worth 1 billion euros.

Denmark announced the 25th military aid package worth almost 900 million euros.

Lithuania plans to allocate 20 million euros for the purchase of ammunition.

Estonia will soon provide Ukraine with ten thousand artillery ammunition, as well as dry rations for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Netherlands is allocating 150 million euros to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.

Another important outcome of the meeting was the creation of a coalition of electronic warfare (EW) forces under German leadership. This is an important decision that meets the requirements of the time and strengthens our soldiers at the front.