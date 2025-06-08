Crimean bridge may collapse without new strikes — expert's forecast

In addition to regular attacks by Ukraine, the state of the Crimean Bridge will be affected by other external factors in the coming years. First of all, we are talking about dangerous natural activity near the bridge. This was stated by hydrogeologist Yuriy Medovar.

What will happen to the Crimean Bridge?

As the expert notes, its stability in the next 5 years will be largely determined by the influence of external factors.

First of all, we are talking about a dangerous mud volcano, which is located near the structure's supports.

"It all depends on whether there will be new attacks on the bridge. Whether our famous mud volcano, which is located next to the supports of this bridge, will work. It is impossible to make a purely deterministic conclusion," Medovar emphasized.

Watch: SBU blows up Crimean bridge on June 3, 2025

According to the hydrogeologist, potential scenarios can be completely different.

He points out that mud volcano activity poses a much greater threat than, for example, an earthquake.

Medovar also recalled a case when, while drilling an oil well at a depth of about three kilometers, they accidentally reached a mud volcano zone.

As the expert noted, the powerful ejection was so strong that the drill plug flew to the surface and twisted into a bundle.