Crimean bridge may collapse without new strikes — expert's forecast

In addition to regular attacks by Ukraine, the state of the Crimean Bridge will be affected by other external factors in the coming years. First of all, we are talking about dangerous natural activity near the bridge. This was stated by hydrogeologist Yuriy Medovar.
Points of attention
- In the event of a mud volcano eruption near the Crimean Bridge, the consequences could be severe and lead to major structural problems, as highlighted by Medovar.
- The uncertainty lies in the potential scenarios that could unfold, emphasizing the importance of monitoring external threats and taking necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the Crimean Bridge.
What will happen to the Crimean Bridge?
As the expert notes, its stability in the next 5 years will be largely determined by the influence of external factors.
First of all, we are talking about a dangerous mud volcano, which is located near the structure's supports.
Watch: SBU blows up Crimean bridge on June 3, 2025
According to the hydrogeologist, potential scenarios can be completely different.
He points out that mud volcano activity poses a much greater threat than, for example, an earthquake.
Medovar also recalled a case when, while drilling an oil well at a depth of about three kilometers, they accidentally reached a mud volcano zone.
As the expert noted, the powerful ejection was so strong that the drill plug flew to the surface and twisted into a bundle.
