Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded

During the night, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Kharkiv with 17 Shahed attack drones. According to the latest data, two people were killed and 54 others were injured in the Slobidsky and Osnovyansky districts, including 8 children.

Consequences of Russia's new attack on Kharkiv

Mayor Igor Terekhov, head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov, as well as the press service of the State Emergency Service spoke about the situation in the city.

Local authorities officially confirmed that the enemy attack began at 00:31 and lasted until 00:40.

The Russian army used 17 Shahed kamikaze drones for an air attack and hit residential areas of Kharkiv with them.

As the mayor of Kharkiv notes, there were direct hits on multi-story residential buildings, private homes, playgrounds, public transport, and industrial facilities.

After that, fires broke out in residential apartments, cars burned down, and the blast wave shattered windows.

Trolleybuses, overhead power lines, utility and industrial facilities were also damaged.

Two people were killed and at least 54 others were injured, including eight children. A 2-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital. Several people were rescued from the burning apartments. Share

In addition, it is indicated that Russian drones hit a trolleybus depot in the Slobodsky district.