Massive Russian attack on Kharkiv — there are dead and wounded

During the night, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Kharkiv with 17 Shahed attack drones. According to the latest data, two people were killed and 54 others were injured in the Slobidsky and Osnovyansky districts, including 8 children.
Points of attention
- Reports indicate that trolleybuses, power lines, and various facilities were damaged in the attack, further adding to the destruction caused by the Russian invasion.
- The residents of Kharkiv are left reeling from the tragic events, with hospitals treating the injured, including children, and efforts being made to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the airstrikes.
Consequences of Russia's new attack on Kharkiv
Mayor Igor Terekhov, head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov, as well as the press service of the State Emergency Service spoke about the situation in the city.
Local authorities officially confirmed that the enemy attack began at 00:31 and lasted until 00:40.
The Russian army used 17 Shahed kamikaze drones for an air attack and hit residential areas of Kharkiv with them.
As the mayor of Kharkiv notes, there were direct hits on multi-story residential buildings, private homes, playgrounds, public transport, and industrial facilities.
After that, fires broke out in residential apartments, cars burned down, and the blast wave shattered windows.
Trolleybuses, overhead power lines, utility and industrial facilities were also damaged.
In addition, it is indicated that Russian drones hit a trolleybus depot in the Slobodsky district.
9 civilians were hospitalized, including two children.
