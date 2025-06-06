Russian attack on Chernihiv — rescuers pulled a dead man from the rubble

After the Russian Federation's night attack on Chernihiv on June 6, two people were trapped under the rubble of an industrial enterprise — security guards. Rescuers pulled the body of one of them from under the rubble.
In Chernihiv, rescuers pulled a dead man from the rubble
The body of a man killed during an enemy attack was recovered in Chernihiv.
Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and search for his partner.
Four people were also injured as a result of the attack, two of whom were hospitalized.
In addition, Bryzhynsky writes, utility companies must restore power and water supply in the city by the end of the day.
On the night of June 6, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Chernihiv using Geran-2 drones, a cruise missile, and an Iskander-M. A total of 14 explosions were recorded.
