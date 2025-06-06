Russian attack on Chernihiv — rescuers pulled a dead man from the rubble
Russian attack on Chernihiv — rescuers pulled a dead man from the rubble

After the Russian Federation's night attack on Chernihiv on June 6, two people were trapped under the rubble of an industrial enterprise — security guards. Rescuers pulled the body of one of them from under the rubble.

Points of attention

  • Rescuers retrieved the body of a man killed during the Russian attack on Chernihiv.
  • The attack caused damage to private houses, businesses, apartments, and cars, with injuries reported.
  • Russian forces utilized drones, a cruise missile, and Iskanders in the combined strike on Chernihiv.

In Chernihiv, rescuers pulled a dead man from the rubble

The body of a man killed during an enemy attack was recovered in Chernihiv.

Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and search for his partner.

Chernihiv after the Russian attack

According to the head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, damage to six private houses, two industrial enterprises, 215 apartments, educational and medical institutions, and 8 cars is currently known.

Four people were also injured as a result of the attack, two of whom were hospitalized.

In addition, Bryzhynsky writes, utility companies must restore power and water supply in the city by the end of the day.

Chernihiv after the Russian attack

On the night of June 6, Russian forces launched a combined strike on Chernihiv using Geran-2 drones, a cruise missile, and an Iskander-M. A total of 14 explosions were recorded.

