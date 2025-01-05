The Russian army attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region — 9 people were injured

On the evening of January 4, the Russians dropped 4 KABs on the border town of Semenivka. They aimed at the central part, at a residential area.
Points of attention
- Russian aggression: Russian troops attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region, 9 people were injured.
- More than 40 drones were shot down in various regions that were used by the enemy for attacks.
- Law enforcement agencies and medical facilities are actively responding to the situation and providing assistance to the wounded.
- The military discovered the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine and successfully repelled it, shooting down more than 60 attack drones.
- Units of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine actively participated in repelling the attack in various regions of Ukraine.
Russians attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region
As reported by the head of the Chernihiv OBU, Vyacheslav Chaus, as of 11:00 p.m., 7 people were known to have been injured, and they are being provided with the necessary assistance.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing. All necessary special services are working at the scene.
The number of people injured in a Russian airstrike on Semenivka, Chernihiv region, has since increased. Nine people were injured.
Among the injured are two children, ages 8 and 13. All were hospitalized in a nearby community. One person was transported to a regional hospital.
As a result of the shelling, administrative buildings, a local hospital, two five-story buildings, several private homes, and infrastructure facilities were significantly damaged.
24 patients from the local territorial center were evacuated overnight. The elderly were transported to an appropriate facility in Chernihiv.
The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the enemy used 103 Shahed -type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various models, launched from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Orel.
To repel the attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.
As of 9:00 a.m., the military confirmed the shooting down of 61 attack drones of the type Shahed and other models.
Air defense units were active in the regions of Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi regions.
In addition, 42 drone simulators used by the enemy were lost in location.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-