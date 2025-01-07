The Russian army shelled the Chernihiv region with artillery — 3 people were injured

On the morning of January 7, Russian troops shelled the border zone of Chernihiv region, in particular the city of Semenivka. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Russia strikes on the border of Chernihiv region

According to the OVA, in the morning the enemy carried out several artillery attacks on Semenivka. Three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. Destruction was also reported.

All details will be reported later, — said the head of the OVA Vyacheslav Chaus , warning of the possibility of repeated shelling. Share

Later, Vyacheslav Chaus clarified that Semenivka was under enemy fire throughout the night. The enemy shelled the city with artillery, as a result of which residential buildings caught fire on the evening of January 6.

On the morning of January 7, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure. An enterprise was damaged, as well as buildings and homes of local residents.

A person died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

As reported by the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Anastasia Medvedeva, at 10 a.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Siversk with artillery, killing a 64-year-old man. His 61-year-old wife was wounded in the legs.

At 1:20 p.m. in Rivne, Pokrovsky District, the enemy attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, in which another couple was located.

A woman and a man, aged 61 and 64, suffered mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to a medical facility.

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the facts of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), namely, violations of the laws and customs of war.