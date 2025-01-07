The Russian army shelled the Chernihiv region with artillery — 3 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army shelled the Chernihiv region with artillery — 3 people were injured

Vyacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv OVA
The Russian army shelled the Chernihiv region with artillery — 3 people were injured
Читати українською

On the morning of January 7, Russian troops shelled the border zone of Chernihiv region, in particular the city of Semenivka. Three people were injured as a result of the shelling.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army shelled the border zone of Chernihiv region, attacking the city of Semenivka.
  • Three people were injured as a result of the shelling, two of whom were hospitalized.
  • The shelling led to the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure in Semenivka.
  • A 64-year-old resident of the city of Siversk was killed and his wife was injured as a result of shelling in the Donetsk region.
  • Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into war crimes related to the shelling of civilian objects in the Donetsk and Chernihiv regions.

Russia strikes on the border of Chernihiv region

According to the OVA, in the morning the enemy carried out several artillery attacks on Semenivka. Three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. Destruction was also reported.

All details will be reported later, — said the head of the OVA Vyacheslav Chaus , warning of the possibility of repeated shelling.

Later, Vyacheslav Chaus clarified that Semenivka was under enemy fire throughout the night. The enemy shelled the city with artillery, as a result of which residential buildings caught fire on the evening of January 6.

On the morning of January 7, Russian troops struck civilian infrastructure. An enterprise was damaged, as well as buildings and homes of local residents.

A person died in Donetsk region as a result of Russian shelling

As reported by the spokeswoman for the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Anastasia Medvedeva, at 10 a.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Siversk with artillery, killing a 64-year-old man. His 61-year-old wife was wounded in the legs.

At 1:20 p.m. in Rivne, Pokrovsky District, the enemy attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone, in which another couple was located.

A woman and a man, aged 61 and 64, suffered mine and blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to a medical facility.

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation into the facts of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), namely, violations of the laws and customs of war.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Chernihiv with a cruise missile — there are casualties
Dmytro Bryzhynskyy
a missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Chernihiv with ballistic missiles — there is a casualty and destruction
Dmytro Bryzhynskyy
a missile
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region — 9 people were injured
Vyacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv OVA
The Russian army attacked the border areas of Chernihiv region — 9 people were injured

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?