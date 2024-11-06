Russia attacked Chernihiv with a cruise missile — there are casualties

In Chernihiv, on the evening of November 6, an explosion of a Russian rocket was recorded on the outskirts of the city, as a result of which two people were injured.
Russian troops attacked Chernihiv with a missile
This was announced by the head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.
A cruise missile explosion was recorded on the outskirts of the city. Previously, 1 person was injured.
As of 6:40 p.m., 2 people were injured.
The Russian army shelled the Chernihiv region
The Russian army fired with 120 mm mortars, barrel artillery and attacked Hrynivka, Oleksandrivka, Gremyach, Krasny Khutir with drones. 46 explosions were recorded.
In the village of Khotiivka, a man born in 1985 was injured due to a drone attack, and one farm was significantly damaged.
In the village of Kostobobriv, two local residents were injured as a result of a barrel artillery strike. The occupiers damaged the power line, destroyed two farm buildings and two residential buildings.
