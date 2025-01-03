Russia attacked Chernihiv with ballistic missiles — there is a casualty and destruction

The Russian army launched a massive missile strike on the suburbs of Chernihiv at around 5:00 PM on January 3. It is preliminary known that one person was injured and private houses were damaged.

Russia hits Chernihiv with missiles

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

A cluster missile strike was launched on the outskirts of the city.

Later, Bryzhynsky added that one civilian had been injured and two private houses had been destroyed.

Bryzhinsky previously reported on the explosion.

Rocket explosion on the outskirts of the city. Stay in cover.

Later, he reported another explosion.

The Air Force reported a high-speed target in the Chernihiv region.

Russia is shelling the Chernihiv region

Over the past 24 hours, on January 2, Russian troops carried out 58 attacks with various types of weapons on the border of Chernihiv, part of Sumy, and part of Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 121 explosions.

This was reported by the press service of the "North" operational command on Facebook.

In the Chernihiv region, Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, and Guta-Studenetska came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army launched an attack on them with FPV drones and engaged a drop of NPP from UAVs.