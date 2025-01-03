Russia attacked Chernihiv with ballistic missiles — there is a casualty and destruction

The Russian army launched a massive missile strike on the suburbs of Chernihiv at around 5:00 PM on January 3. It is preliminary known that one person was injured and private houses were damaged.
Points of attention
- Russian army launched a massive missile strike on the suburbs of Chernihiv, causing casualties and destruction of private homes.
- Preliminary reports indicate one civilian was injured in the rocket strike.
- Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 58 attacks on the border of Chernihiv, part of Sumy, and part of Kharkiv regions, with a total of 121 explosives.
- The ongoing attacks in Chernihiv region include shelling and engagement with FPV drones and UAVs.
- Stay updated on the situation in Chernihiv as the Russian army continues its attacks, resulting in casualties and damage to private properties.
Russia hits Chernihiv with missiles
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.
A cluster missile strike was launched on the outskirts of the city.
Later, Bryzhynsky added that one civilian had been injured and two private houses had been destroyed.
Bryzhinsky previously reported on the explosion.
Later, he reported another explosion.
The Air Force reported a high-speed target in the Chernihiv region.
Russia is shelling the Chernihiv region
Over the past 24 hours, on January 2, Russian troops carried out 58 attacks with various types of weapons on the border of Chernihiv, part of Sumy, and part of Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 121 explosions.
This was reported by the press service of the "North" operational command on Facebook.
According to preliminary data, the Russian army launched an attack on them with FPV drones and engaged a drop of NPP from UAVs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-