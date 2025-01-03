Russia attacked Chernihiv with ballistic missiles — there is a casualty and destruction
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Chernihiv with ballistic missiles — there is a casualty and destruction

Dmytro Bryzhynskyy
a missile
Читати українською

The Russian army launched a massive missile strike on the suburbs of Chernihiv at around 5:00 PM on January 3. It is preliminary known that one person was injured and private houses were damaged.

Points of attention

  • Russian army launched a massive missile strike on the suburbs of Chernihiv, causing casualties and destruction of private homes.
  • Preliminary reports indicate one civilian was injured in the rocket strike.
  • Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 58 attacks on the border of Chernihiv, part of Sumy, and part of Kharkiv regions, with a total of 121 explosives.
  • The ongoing attacks in Chernihiv region include shelling and engagement with FPV drones and UAVs.
  • Stay updated on the situation in Chernihiv as the Russian army continues its attacks, resulting in casualties and damage to private properties.

Russia hits Chernihiv with missiles

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv MBA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi.

A cluster missile strike was launched on the outskirts of the city.

Later, Bryzhynsky added that one civilian had been injured and two private houses had been destroyed.

Bryzhinsky previously reported on the explosion.

Rocket explosion on the outskirts of the city. Stay in cover.

Later, he reported another explosion.

The Air Force reported a high-speed target in the Chernihiv region.

Russia is shelling the Chernihiv region

Over the past 24 hours, on January 2, Russian troops carried out 58 attacks with various types of weapons on the border of Chernihiv, part of Sumy, and part of Kharkiv regions, resulting in a total of 121 explosions.

This was reported by the press service of the "North" operational command on Facebook.

In the Chernihiv region, Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, and Guta-Studenetska came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary data, the Russian army launched an attack on them with FPV drones and engaged a drop of NPP from UAVs.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A Russian drone attacked a gas truck in Chernihiv region. Among the dead is a child
Vyacheslav Chaus / Chernihiv OVA
a truck
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Chernihiv with a cruise missile — there are casualties
Dmytro Bryzhynskyy
a missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?