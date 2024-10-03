A Russian drone attacked a gas truck in Chernihiv region. Among the dead is a child

On the afternoon of October 3, the Russian army struck the Chernihiv region. It is known about three dead, including a 6-year-old child. There are also wounded.
Points of attention
- Russian drone attack in Chernihiv region led to three fatalities and multiple injuries, including a 6-year-old child.
- The attack caused the detonation of gas and the burning of buildings, with local law enforcement and emergency services assisting the injured.
- Preliminary data suggests that the Russians targeted border areas, resulting in significant casualties and damage.
- Efforts are underway to stabilize and treat the wounded, with two children in serious condition being transferred to Chernihiv Regional Children's Hospital.
- The incident highlights the devastating impact of drone attacks on civilians and necessitates urgent measures to ensure the safety and security of impacted areas.
A Russian drone attacked a truck in Chernihiv region
According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked the border areas of the Koryukiv district. They shot a drone at a car that was carrying liquefied gas to people. As a result of the impact, gas cylinders detonated and residential buildings caught fire.
It is already known about three dead, including a 6-year-old child.
It is also known about four wounded — a 4-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and two men. They were hospitalized.
A drone of the Russian Federation attacked a minibus in the Chernihiv region
On March 22, around 2 p.m., the police received information that an enemy drone had attacked a bus carrying civilians in the Novgorod-Siverskyi border area.
According to preliminary information, three citizens were injured.
It is known that local residents returned from the market in Semenivka through one of the border villages. There, a civilian bus was attacked by a Russian drone.
Currently, police officers together with representatives of emergency services provide assistance to the victims and transport them to the hospital.
