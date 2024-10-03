A Russian drone attacked a gas truck in Chernihiv region. Among the dead is a child

On the afternoon of October 3, the Russian army struck the Chernihiv region. It is known about three dead, including a 6-year-old child. There are also wounded.

A Russian drone attacked a truck in Chernihiv region

According to preliminary data, the Russians attacked the border areas of the Koryukiv district. They shot a drone at a car that was carrying liquefied gas to people. As a result of the impact, gas cylinders detonated and residential buildings caught fire.

It is already known about three dead, including a 6-year-old child.

It is also known about four wounded — a 4-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and two men. They were hospitalized.

Two children were stabilized and transferred to the Chernihiv Regional Children's Hospital. Their condition is serious.

A drone of the Russian Federation attacked a minibus in the Chernihiv region

On March 22, around 2 p.m., the police received information that an enemy drone had attacked a bus carrying civilians in the Novgorod-Siverskyi border area.

According to preliminary information, three citizens were injured.

It is known that local residents returned from the market in Semenivka through one of the border villages. There, a civilian bus was attacked by a Russian drone.