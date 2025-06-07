Russian attack on Kharkiv — rescuers search for 6 workers under the rubble of a factory
Ukraine
Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv
Читати українською

Six employees may be trapped at a Kharkiv enterprise damaged by a Russian attack on June 7, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

  • Six employees are feared trapped at a Kharkiv enterprise hit by a Russian attack, with a search and rescue operation underway.
  • Three individuals lost their lives and 22 others sustained injuries during the air raid in Kharkiv, resulting in explosions and fires.
  • The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that six workers are possibly blocked at the enterprise with ongoing search efforts.

In Kharkiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of an enterprise: what is known

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to operational information, six employees are likely blocked at the enterprise in the Kyiv district, which was hit by an enemy strike today. There is no contact with them.

The prosecutor's office noted that a search and rescue operation is ongoing.

A series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv during an air raid alert. A civilian enterprise and a residential building were hit, and fires broke out.

Three people died, and 22 others were injured.

Damage was reported to 18 apartment buildings and 13 private buildings.

Ukraine
