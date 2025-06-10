Large-scale Russian attack on Odessa — there are dead and wounded

On the night of June 10, Russian invaders attacked a residential building in Odessa. According to the latest data, two people were killed and nine others were injured. Moreover, the enemy struck a maternity hospital in the city.
Points of attention
- The Russian army hit a maternity hospital and an emergency medical station during the assault, causing significant damage.
- Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries at the maternity hospital, as patients and staff were able to evacuate in time.
- The situation in Odessa remains tense, with both residential areas and medical facilities being targeted in the attack.
Consequences of Russia's new attack on Odessa
Mayor Gennady Trukhanov spoke about the situation in the city after the Russian strikes.
According to the latter, the enemy shot at a residential building.
However, later the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported: 2 people died, 9 were injured.
In addition, it was indicated that the damage is indeed significant — its assessment will be carried out in the morning.
Gennady Trukhanov also confirmed that on the night of June 10, the Russian army hit a maternity hospital, as well as an emergency medical station.
The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, clarified that the Russians targeted a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station, and residential buildings.
