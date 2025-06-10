Large-scale Russian attack on Odessa — there are dead and wounded

On the night of June 10, Russian invaders attacked a residential building in Odessa. According to the latest data, two people were killed and nine others were injured. Moreover, the enemy struck a maternity hospital in the city.

Consequences of Russia's new attack on Odessa

Mayor Gennady Trukhanov spoke about the situation in the city after the Russian strikes.

According to the latter, the enemy shot at a residential building.

"Previously, one person died here, three were hospitalized, the number of injured is being determined," he said. Share

However, later the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported: 2 people died, 9 were injured.

In addition, it was indicated that the damage is indeed significant — its assessment will be carried out in the morning.

Gennady Trukhanov also confirmed that on the night of June 10, the Russian army hit a maternity hospital, as well as an emergency medical station.

The administrative part of the maternity hospital was damaged in a nighttime drone attack. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. Gennady Trukhanov Mayor of Odessa

The head of the Odessa OVA, Oleg Kiper, clarified that the Russians targeted a maternity hospital, an emergency medical station, and residential buildings.